Help Me Hank: Recalls, scams and deals to start the new year

Hello from Hank Winchester!

Happy New Year, everyone!

What’s your New Year's resolution? Mine is the same one every year: to eat and live a healthier lifestyle! I want to try to eat less fast food, make smarter choices when ordering food and get more exercising in.

Every year I start off great, but after a couple months, I tend to drop my resolution. Any tips on how to keep your resolution going strong?

There’s also something I want to see less of in 2019: scams.

We just did a story about a woman who was scammed when she thought she was using Cash App’s customer service. It turns out it was a scammer going after her money.

It breaks my heart when I hear about people falling for scams, and it kind of makes me mad. These scammers are smart. They’re good with technology, like the ones that use phishing emails that look like they’re from Netflix or a friend of yours.

Scammers also know how to put pressure on you. They’ll demand action from you right away, not giving you time to think about if it’s a scam or not. My biggest advice? Pause. Take a minute. If something seems off, if you’re seeing a red flag, or if it’s too good to be true, it’s most likely a scam.

Call someone you know and get their opinion. Or just ask me. I’ll tell you what I know!

Let’s make 2019 a great year!

-Hank

Recall of the week

Heart medicine is getting pulled off the shelves because of cancer concerns.

Eighty lots of blood pressure medication called Valsartan is being recalled because it might contain small amounts of a chemical linked to cancer. The FDA says don’t stop taking it because it could lead to a great risk, but if you take Valsartan, call your doctor immediately.

Click here for details about this recall from the FDA.

Scam of the week

The FTC is warning people about a scam involving Netflix.

Scammers are impersonating the streaming giant, phishing for information through emails. They’re telling users that the company needs to confirm payment details in an attempt to get you to hand over your personal and financial information.

Don’t click on any links or buttons in emails like this. Netflix says they’re not sending emails like this out.

Click here to read all about the scam and how to avoid it.

Deal of the week

January means stores will be holding sales on bedding, linens, and towels. They’re often called "white sales." Home Depot has 40 percent off select bedding and bath.

Bonus: If you’re looking to get organized in the new year, Home Depot also has up to 35 percent off storage bins and organization products.

Click here for more on the sales.

Stories from the Week

If you’re looking to hit the stores or online for some shopping, there are some things you definitely should buy during the month of January and there are things you shouldn't.

Click here to read what those are!

A local woman says she was scammed when she was using the popular mobile payment service, Cash App.

Click here to find out how and how you can protect yourself.

Save money and keep warm this winter.

Click here for some winter-efficiency tips for your home.

Save money when shopping, but don’t buy things that could cost you.

Here’s what you should and shouldn’t buy at dollar stores.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.