Help Me Hank: Roads discussion with Gov. Whitmer, state investigates Botox injections

DETROIT - Hi everybody. Happy Friday!

I hope you had a great week. Our week started here, in a car with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. We went rolling around, revealing more about the pothole problem in Metro Detroit. The governor is pushing for her gas tax increase, which we talked about.

We also wanted to ask her the questions you’ve been sending in for the past couple months, as we continue covering the pothole problem.

I appreciated her taking the time to talk to us, especially in such an informal setting. It was nice to talk roads while on the road. Check out the story below.

We also aired a hidden camera investigation about Botox injections. This one got a lot of people talking. That link is also below.

If you have something you’d like us to investigate, send me an email or give me a call. All my contact information is at the bottom of this newsletter every week.

It’s supposed to be very nice this weekend, so I’m planning on starting my yard work.

We also want to warn you that spring scams could be popping up. Expect a story on that very soon.

Enjoy the weather and good luck to the Michigan State basketball team.

-Hank

Recall of the week

Some Hot/Cold Massage Balls are being recalled from Target stores nationwide.

They can burst while being microwaved. There have already been 17 burn injuries reported.

They were sold for $5 from December to February.

If you have some, throw them away.

Click here for more information on the recall.

Scam of the week

Many people are excited to see Michigan State in the Final Four, but watch out for scammers looking to take advantage.

If you’re hoping to purchase merchandise, make sure it’s official. Make sure it has the NCAA tag on it that says it’s an officially licensed product.

The tag should also have a shiny foil on it.

I did an entire story on Final Four scams. Click here to watch it.

Deal of the week

Hitting the golf course this weekend?

Dick’s Sporting Goods is having a Golf-A-Thon.

The website is offering major deals, free shipping on select orders and sales on clothing.

Check out the deal here.

Stories of the week

We hit the road with Whitmer to talk about her plans to “fix the damn roads," but before we hopped in the car, we talked about the Flint water crisis.

Click here to find out what she had to say about the problem she inherited.

Click here to watch our roads ride-along.

Rick Snyder has been reinstated as a defendant in the Flint water class action lawsuit.

Click here for more on that story.

A new Help Me Hank hidden camera investigation focused on a Metro Detroit beauty bar that has captured the attention of state investigators because of Botox injections.

Watch the investigation here.

Before you start your outdoor projects, you need to do one important thing.

Click here to find out what it is.

Weddings are pricey for brides, grooms and guests.

We broke down why some people are opting out of attending weddings.

Click here to watch the story.

Contact Hank:

Email: Helpmehank@wdiv.com

Help Me Hank Hotline: 313-298-WDIV

Forward You Heard It From Hank to a friend! Receive this email from someone? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.