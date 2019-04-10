Michigan's old town roads

Help Me Hank works thanks to your questions and tips. 🙏 Reach us at any time at helpmehank@wdiv.com. Scroll for our Recall, scam and deal of the week, plus updates from the HMH team.
I hope you had a great week. Our week started here, in a car with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. We went rolling around, revealing more about the pothole problem in Metro Detroit. The governor is pushing for her gas tax increase, which we talked about. Click ⬇ for the full interview.
Hidden Camera
It hasn't been all bumpy drives in the park for the Help Me Hank team. We finally got to air our hidden camera investigation into botox injections, which got a lot of people talking. There's nothing wrong with botox, it even has health benefits for some, just make sure the people handling the injections are properly trained and credentialed.
Recall of the Week: Target massage balls
Scam of the Week: MSU Final 4 tickets
Deal of the Week: Dick's Sporting Goods golf deals
Our Recent Work
FLINT: Rick Snyder has been reinstated as a defendant in the Flint water class action lawsuit
OUTDOORS: Before you start your outdoor projects, you need to do one important thing
I DON'T?: Why some are skipping out weddings. (hint: It's $$$$)
