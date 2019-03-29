Help Me Hank: Smartphone charger recall, uncluttering your life ⚡

DETROIT - Hello, everyone!

In fact, we’re hitting the streets of Metro Detroit with the governor to talk about roads. We'll ask her the tough questions about the proposed gas tax and if lawmakers are really ready to work together to finally "fix the damn roads," as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

You have never seen the governor like this before. It was refreshing to have an open conversation outside an office or meeting, and to get up close and personal to the problem.

While some may disagree with her policy, I think many will appreciate her honesty. Our coverage with the governor will continue on Monday, and we'll have more information about those topics soon.

This week we learned that the attorney general struck a deal with Executive Car Rental to pay customers back. This was a deposit problem that we had been following and we know several customers will be happy to finally have their money returned.

Recall of the week

Smartphone chargers are being recalled because they can overheat and catch fire.

The chargers, branded "Betsy Johnson," were sold at Kohl's and Burlington from November 2016 through January 2019 for about $25.

These charges come in fun shapes and many look like emoji, so you might have bought one for a child or teenager.

If you have one, return it for a refund.

Click here for all of the details and pictures of the chargers.

Scam of the week

We're in the final stretch of tax season, so watch out for tax scams.

A new one to look for: The scammer calls you, claiming to be from a government agency.

They'll say they have to send you an email containing a tax document that needs to be filled out right away.

They're looking to send you an email that will install malware on your computer to steal your information.

Just remember: The IRS is not calling or emailing you at this time.

The IRS doesn’t want you to be fooled by scammers. Click here to learn how it contacts people.

Deal of the week

Looking to spend your tax refund?

Wayfair.com is hosting a tax refund sale for up to 70 percent off.

Overstock.com is hosting a spring markdown sale with up to 70 percent off select items. (Click on the names of the sites to see the deals. Happy Spending!)

Stories of the week

Spring cleaning means it might be time to get rid of that clutter. We did a whole day on how to unclutter your life.

Check out how to repurpose fun items in your home that you just can’t part with.

There’s such a thing as digital clutter, too. Click here to learn how to declutter your devices.

Click here for all our stories about decluttering.

It was supposed to be a big bash on the Detroit River, but then it turned out to be a big bust. Find out how several Metro Detroiters were duped into buying tickets for an event that's not going to happen.

Click here for the story.

Here are more tips on how to avoid falling for a fake event on social media.

Keeping your pet healthy and safe is a big job, but there are some hidden pet poisons in your home that you might not have thought about.

Click here to find out the items you should be keeping far away from your furry friend.

We exposed an investigation into a car rental company near Detroit Metro Airport after hundreds of customers complained that the business was keeping their deposits.

Watch to see how the attorney general has reached a deal with Executive Car Rental and how people are getting their money back.

