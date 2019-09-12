Help Me Hank: Talking roads with Michigan governor, soccer coach controversy

DETROIT - Hi, everyone!

I hope this newsletter finds you well. Things here at WDIV are going well, and it was another busy week for Help Me Hank.

We started the week talking roads. It sounds like Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is moving forward with the budget without including a long-term plan to "fix the damn roads." She's blaming the Republicans for refusing to go with her deal, and they're blaming her, saying the gas tax plan was never a real option.

I don't know about you, but I'm tired of it all. I even went with the governor on a ride-along, looking at some of the worst roads in the state. We spoke about her plan and what she wanted to accomplish, and I was really hopeful Lansing would come together and hash it out.

Local 4 Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester speaks with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about the state's road conditions. (WDIV)

I had three flat tires this year, and I'm putting the blame on potholes. It's not a fun problem to deal with. Let's hope both sides can come together and make something work soon.

We also took a look at a soccer coach controversy. Did you see this one? The coach was not happy to see me and sped away in his Porsche. Big mistake.

He should've taken a few minutes to explain what happened. The parents deserve answers. As you may know, many signed up and paid big money for their children to travel to Sweden for a soccer tournament, but something happened and the coach canceled at the last minute. Now many are missing money. I would be furious!

Do you use Uber or Lyft? We got a lot of feedback regarding a story we did this morning. Is your Uber or Lyft making you sick because it's a mess? Bottom line, use some hand sanitizer after you hop out, or just wash your hands. Dr. Frank McGeorge once told me after he shakes a hand or touches something that could hold a lot of germs, that hand is dead to him until he washes or sanitizes. He won't even use his phone!

We also talked about time savers now that school is in full swing. We product-tested a couple of clothing steamers. Are the expensive ones really worth the investment?

What are your plans for the weekend? We have a busy weekend, but I'm really looking forward to the first Detroit Lions home game Sunday. Yes, last week was not the outcome we all wanted (a dumb tie), but I'm hopeful we will get things back on track soon.

Have a great weekend, and go Lions!

Hank

Email: helpmehank@wdiv.com

@HelpMeHank​​​​​​​

Recall of the week

This one is affecting millions of pickups and SUVs. It's not a small problem, either. There's an issue with the brake system that causes an increase in stopping distance and the risk of a crash.

The recall comes after the NHSTA pushed an investigation. It covers the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from 2014 through 2018 model years.

Also included are the 2015 to 2017 Cadillac Escalade and the GMC Yukon and Chevy Suburban and Tahoe from 2015 through 2018.

Scam of the week

After a national disaster, scammers are always looking to take advantage. If you want to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian, make sure you're going through legitimate organizations.

Scammers will often have names that sound similar to legitimate charities. Research charities by putting in the cause and a phrase such as "highly rated charity" or "scam" next to it in the search bar.

The FTC is always warning about these kinds of scams, so visit its website for more red flags to be aware of.

Deal of the week

Looking to prepare for fall cleanup?

I was checking out Ace Hardware's website, and they have some good online deals for leaf blowers and pressure washers.

There's a Craftsman gas handheld blower on sale for just over $100.

There are also some deals on tailgating supplies, such as canopies for $50-$70 off.

