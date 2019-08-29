Help Me Hank: Troubling cemetery conditions, grill safety, water bottle recall

DETROIT - Hey everyone.

Are you ready? The kids are heading back to school and fall is in the air. No, seriously -- can you feel a shift in the weather? I’m ready for it, but if it snows before November, I will not be happy.

This week at my local market, the fall mums made their debut. I personally think it’s too early for all that, but I understand stores need to get you in the mood to make all those fall-like purchases.

This week, we did several different consumer stories, but one in particular was very troubling. The conditions inside Detroit’s Evergreen Cemetery were disturbing. A viewer called us, upset with the conditions when he went to pay his respects to his brother. Inside the mausoleum, we saw cremains out in the open along with caskets and crypts. We demanded the cemetery take action.

An update for all of you newsletter readers: The state followed up this week with an inspection. We will keep you posted on this developing story.

Before summer wraps up, you may want to do some grilling. But are you aware of the danger grill brushes can pose? I had no idea! This was a problem in my own grill and also my friend Woody’s grill. You can watch the story and learn the proper and safe way to clean your grill. This took me by total surprise. I cook food for my family and friends on that thing!

We also tested out a cool new high-tech alarm clock. This could come in handy as we work to get the kids back to school, but does it work and is it worth your money? We were surprised with the results.

Enjoy the cooler weather. It’s still going to be in the 70s, so don’t panic yet. Football is back! Fire Up Chips and go Lions! It’s time to start pulling out the sweaters, but I’m not buying those fall mums just yet.

Have a great weekend, everyone!

Hank

Contigo is recalling millions of children's cleanable water bottles. The silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard.

Affected models only have a black spout base and black spout cover.

They were sold at Walmart, Target, Costco and online from April 2018 through June 2019.

Contigo has received 149 reports of the spout detaching, including 18 in children's mouths.

How scary is that? You all know how much I can’t stand recalls that involve children and infants. They make me mad every single time.

Parents are urged to contact the company for inspection instructions and to get a free replacement lid. To make it easier for you, I’m putting the instructions right here!

I always want to make sure we talk about this scam when the weather changes, since it seems to hit often.

The old driveway scam might be coming back.

Crews stop at your house, tell you they'll fill in cracks to repair your driveway before winter, but they take your money and run.

Be cautious about people offering services out of the blue!

Labor Day weekend deals are a good time to get furniture!

Art Van has 20% off and up to 80% off all outdoor furniture.

