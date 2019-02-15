Help Me Hank: Valentine's Day scams, Presidents Day deals

DETROIT - Hello from Hank!

First, a heads-up: The secretary of state is shutting down this weekend until 9 a.m. Tuesday. That means the offices and the website are going dark.

What's the reason? They’re putting in new computers and technology that will hopefully make all of our lives easier and paperless. This means we will be able to do more things online rather than waiting in line at the SOS office. So while this may be an inconvenience for some, in the long run, this new technology is a good thing.

The SOS will waive any late fees that may occur during this temporary shutdown.

Also, we’ve been covering the topic of potholes all week.

Potholes can cost you time, patience, sanity and most of all, money.

We’ve been hearing about some bad ones and how frustrated a lot of you are.

My consumer team and I have hit the streets, learning about how to fix them and what technology is out there that can lessen the blow to your tires.

I went to the State of the State address and talked with lawmakers who were frustrated by the lack of a plan when it comes to our road infrastructure.

So if you’ve got pothole problems, questions or concerns, send them my way.

Check out what I’ve been covering, watch my pothole stories by clicking here.

Recall of the week

Toddler boots from Target are under recall for a potential choking hazard.

Cat & Jack unicorn boots in sizes 5 to 13 and size 1 have been recalled.

The boots were sold from October through November of 2018.

Return them for a refund.

Click here to read more about the recall.

Scam of the week

We might be seeing a spike in online dating post Valentine’s Day,but be careful of scammers. They'll try to make a connection with you and then ask you to help them by sending them money for an emergency. How can you protect yourself?

It pays to be paranoid. Run a search for their name on social media sites.

Google image search their picture to see if it's a fake, and never give your financial information out or send money to a stranger.

Click here to learn more about online dating scams.

Click here to watch out story about online dating scams.

Deal of the week

Monday is Presidents Day, so there are plenty of deals going on.

Here are some big ones:

Walmart's rollbacks are 30 percent to 50 percent off.

Home Depot and Best Buy are offering 35 percent off appliances.

Target is offering 25 percent off home items.

Art Van's Presidents Day sale is up to 65 percent off.

(Click on each store to view those deals.)

