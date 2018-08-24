Help Me Hank's Recall, Scam and the Deal of the Week

Hi Everyone,

SCAM OF THE WEEK

Your college students are back at school, so it’s important to remind them to avoid this scam.

If someone offers a student loan or grant, but your student will have to pay a few hundred dollars …that’s a scam.

Encourage your child to reach out to their school’s financial aid office if he/she needs help with the cost of their education. Remember, the only “cost” when should be a small application fee.

Here’s a link to the story we did on this scam.

RECALL OF THE WEEK

Fiat Chrysler is recalling 209,000 minivans and SUVs to fix a brake problem. The recall covers the following; 2018 Dodge Journey, 2019 Jeep Cherokee, and the 2018/2019 Dodge Grand Caravan and Jeep Compass.Owners will be notified.

Here’s a link to the recall on these vehicles.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Looking for a last minute flight for a labor day weekend getaway? We checked Expedia and there’s plenty of deals on roundtrip flights.

Travel from Detroit to Orlando for costs starting at $174. Or fly Detroit to New York for costs starting at $302. Or you can go to Los Angeles for costs starting at $312.

Check out Expedia’s website here.

Hello from Hank

I’m excited to share this newsletter with you. I hope it’s a quick read and also provides you with some useful information. I don’t know about you but sometimes I feel overwhelmed by everything out there…which is why I wanted to keep the recall, scam and deal of the week short and sweet.

We’re working on a lot of big projects for fall and some that will carry us through the end of the year. Isn’t it hard to believe we’re almost rolling into September? We continue to work on the Nestle Water story that has become a hot topic in our state. In fact next week we hope to share more with you as this story moves forward. We also need to start thinking about the annual Help Me Hank Toy Test. Yes …holiday toys. I know what you’re thinking, but before you know it, we will be online and in malls buying gifts.

We get so many tip calls and emails from our great viewers. If you have something you want our team to look into or if ya just want to say hello, please drop a line.

I hope you all have a great weekend. Enjoy summer because before ya know it we will be at football games and carving pumpkins.

Take care,

Hank



