Investigating dietary supplements; REAL ID change; identity thieves targeting children

DETROIT - Hey, everyone!

The workweek is almost over, and I'm hoping your weekend is filled with fall fun. I think this weekend we're going to take Emma to the cider mill. She will have fun looking at everything while we devour those warm doughnuts -- my fave! And the cider, too, right?

I met up with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as she rolled out the REAL ID push. I have a newer, enhanced license, so I'm good, but we got tons of questions about this, so please review all of the info!

We often talk about adults getting their identities stolen. This is common. But it's hard to believe that kids, who don't even have credit cards yet, get their identities stolen at high rates, too. We talked to experts about how to protect children from scammers -- all tips I'll be using for my little one, too.

Dietary supplements are everywhere now. I know you've seen them all over social media, but many supplements contain unapproved and unregulated ingredients. The FDA is trying to be more aggressive to get them off the market, so I spoke with Dr. Frank McGeorge about the issue.

He brought up a good point: People come into his office all the time, and when he asks what they're taking, they know what the supplement they're taking claims to do, but they never know what the ingredients are. That's something to think about!

Fire up for the Detroit Lions in Green Bay on Monday!

In the meantime, go get yourself a doughnut and some cider. Maybe I'll see you in line.

Take care,

Hank

Email: helpmehank@wdiv.com

@HelpMeHank

A chicken recall has been expanded. Tip Top Poultry is recalling ready-to-eat chicken that could be contaminated with listeria.

The frozen cooked, diced or shredded chicken products were produced between Jan. 21, 2019 and Sept. 24, 2019.

They were sold at Kroger stores in Michigan.

Take a look at our website for the list of labels you should check your food for.

We kicked off the week focused on a scam we often see in October and November: the sealcoating scam.

The video of an elderly victim in this story being driven to the bank makes my blood boil.

Please, share this warning on social media.

Hunting season is coming up!

Bass Pro Shop is doing a big sale on outdoor gear. You can save up to 40% off.

Also, be on the lookout for Columbus Day weekend sales. Stores we know are participating include Target, Lowe's, Home Depot and Macy's.

