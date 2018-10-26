Recall, scam and deal of the week (10/26/18)

Hello from Hank

Hi all,

Are you ready for Halloween? It took me a few weeks, but I finally settled on a costume for our daughter, Emma. She is a Lion and it’s basically because the other costumes I ordered online didn't fit. Go Lions. They take on the Seahawks this weekend. I’m going to the game -- are you?

It was a busy week here at Local 4. We hosted the final debate between Gretchen Whitmer and Bill Schuette. I had a chance to speak with both of them afterwards and I focused our conversations on water -- Flint and Nestle. They both seemed to have scripted answers but acknowledged the need to finally fix Flint.

Vote people!!

We’re working on some exciting things for the next couple weeks. We’ve got the Annual Toy Test, a telethon benefiting the Heat and Warmth Fund, and a shipping story that we partnered with another NBC station in Texas with.

Below you will see our deal, scam and recall of the week. You can also share this information with your family and friends. Again, the goal here is to provide you with a quick and easy resource to get all the consumer news you need in one email.

Thanks for watching and please connect with any comments or story ideas.

Stay warm.

-- Hank

Recall of the Week

Haier top-mounted refrigerators sold at Lowe’s are being recalled. Wires in it can short circuit, posing a fire hazard. If you own one, stop using it and visit the website to schedule a free in-home repair or $150 rebate for a new one. There’s been no injuries, but 3 reports of smoke, fire, and damage.

Scam of the Week

A reminder about smishing scams.

These happen when you get a text from your bank or internet provider, saying your account needs to be updated. The text will have a link for you to click on…don’t do it.

The link probably has malware on it that will install a virus on your phone.

Take a pause and call your customer service first. Never click on a link you don’t know.

Deal of the Week

We’re just a few days away from Halloween and Meijer has some sales going on. Get 25% off Halloween costumes and 30% off Halloween apparel and accessories.

Stories of the Week

I asked both candidates for Governor, what their thoughts were on the big Michigan Water issues.

The stories about Perry and Cantrell Funeral homes are disturbing, leaving many of us wondering -- how does this happen?

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.