Recall, Scam and Deal of the Week! Plus, what toys should we test this year?

We made it to another weekend! This week, we did a lot of prep for some exciting stories coming up.

Something I’m excited about … a new show on our air called Consumer 101. It’s a show focused on consumer tips for the whole family. (As the Consumer Advocate here in Metro Detroit, you know I’ll be watching!) The show is about giving you the tips you need to make smarter choices on the products and services you buy and use every day. Every week, I’ll try to give you a sneak preview about what’s going to be covered on the show. This week: how to pick the right bike helmet, protect a wireless router from hacker, and a top expert teaches a lesson to a teen driver.

Also, how to get dog hair off your clothes. My dog, Eunice doesn’t shed too much, but I’m still excited to steal this hack!

Watch on Saturdays at 11 a.m. or on NBC.com and Hulu.com.

Oh, and make sure you’re watching Local 4 on Monday at 5 p.m. I’ve got an update to the water situation in DPSCD schools. You won’t want to miss what I uncovered in my own investigation.

Recall of the Week: Walmart's Ozark Trail Camp Ax

Ax head can detach

Walmart is recalling the Ozark Trail Camp Ax because the head can detach, posing an injury hazard.

They were sold from January 2017-July 2018. If you own one, return it to Walmart for a refund.

Click here for recall information.

Check our Help Me Hank page for more recalls, plus consumer news and Hank's investigations.

Scam of the Week: 'Amazon' work from home jobs

They'll ask you for a 'hiring fee'

Amazon and the Better Business Bureau are warning people about a job scam.

Scammers are contacting people saying you can work from home for Amazon at a good, hourly rate.

They’ll first ask you to pay a hiring fee. Don’t fall for it.

Click here to watch the story we did on this scam.

Here’s another story we did on other employment scams.

Deal of the Week

Deals on hunting apparel and accessories

Meijer is offering 20% off all hunting apparel. If you’re hoping to grab your gear early, go now. This deal ends after Saturday.

Click here for the flyer

Stories of the Week

Michigan is now imposing a 6% tax for online sales of Michigan-made products.

Click here to watch the story on how this affects residents.



This Halloween, if your child has a food allergy, stop by the houses with teal pumpkins on their porch!

Click here to watch the story all about the Teal Pumpkin Project.

If you plan to provide trick-or-treaters with allergy-free treats, click here to include your home on the list and to learn more about the Teal Pumpkin Project.

