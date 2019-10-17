Water shutoff issue, dangerous pole rescue, Taco Bell beef recall

Hey, everyone!

Fall is in the air, and I'm loving it. But I need to remind myself to grab a jacket when I leave for the gym early in the morning.

I have not yet recovered from the Lions' Monday night game. I appreciate all of you who emailed, requesting a Help Me Hank or a Defenders investigation into the refs!

Let's turn our attention to Sunday and hope the home team can get a win.

This week was another busy one for our team, and we had a lot of important info to share with all of you.

I could not believe when I heard from Rob Gibson again. He has had so many issues with the city cutting off his water. It's a bizarre situation, and one that you need to see to understand. I'm not thrilled with how DWSD is handling this, and actually, we're disappointed because we were promised last time that this would be resolved.

This week, we want to thank DTE and Detroit's Public Lighting Authority for helping us resolve an issue on the east side. A large utility pole was becoming a hazard near a school and a busy park. Parents were worried it would fall and hurt a child.

It really was a big danger, but nobody was helping them. We got involved, and within days, the pole was removed. I was surprised when I was there yesterday -- it's like the pole was never there at all. We appreciate the help and are glad the children are safe from that danger.

Also, remember that big blackout back in July because of the heat? When I questioned DTE on how they handled it, they invited us on a ride-along. We finally took them up on it, checking out how they're making sure their service is more reliable and their restoration is more efficient. It was interesting to see all the efforts they're making.

Finally, we encourage you to watch Local 4 News on Friday, starting at 5 p.m. We have an interesting story highlighting the unusual way one woman had her personal and credit card info taken. This one took me by surprise.

I hope you have a great weekend and hope we're smiling about a Lions win Monday morning!

Take care.

Hank

Taco Bell had a major recall that affected fast food chains in Michigan.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the beef might have been contaminated with metal shavings -- not a topping you want in your Cheesy Gordita Crunch. The company had to pull 2 million pounds of seasoned ground beef.

Here's the good news -- I know you're waiting for it: There haven't been any reports of illnesses or injuries.

The tax extension deadline hit this week, but that means scammers are going to be using anything to get you to pay up. Especially the words "tax" and "fraud."

If someone calls you claiming to be from the IRS and says you need to pay or else you'll be arrested, it's a scammer.

Don't fall for it!

Halloween is almost here!

If you can't wait much longer to purchase, Target has 25% off costumes and accessories.

