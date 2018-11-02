You Heard It From Hank: Help out Toys for Tots, plus our recall, scam and deal of the week

Hi Everyone,

🗳️ Are you ready for Election Day? Remember to vote on Tuesday. We will be tracking any potential problems at the polls. If you happen to see something that doesn’t seem right make sure you contact the Local 4 assignment desk at (313) 222-0500 or email me directly at hankw@wdiv.com

🎁 We have had a busy week and one of the stories I hope caught your attention was the need for the Toys For Tots volunteers to get a building with more space. See the story on our website clickondetroit.com.

💡 We also helped a Madison Heights woman solve a problem with Consumers Energy. Did you see where they placed her meter? It was a mess but thankfully Consumers was quick to help. We learned about this story because the woman sent me an email with pictures. Please feel free to email me tips and pictures if necessary. It helps me get a look at your issue.

⏰ As we move our clocks back (fall back) this weekend take a minute to change the batteries in smoke detectors, change your furnace filters and check your carbon monoxide detectors. We always want to make sure our great viewers are safe.

🚫 The company Fantasia is recalled slap bracelets sold at Target. The $5 “Cat and Jack” bracelets are for kids. The metal can pierce through the fabric, posing a laceration hazard. You can contact the company for a free replacement.

📞 Election Day is right around the corner, so beware of political scam calls. If someone calls asking for a donations or asking you to take a political survey for a free gift card in return, hang up. They’ll likely ask for your credit card information and then steal your money.

🛋️ Art Van is having its “Home for the Holidays” sale. You can save 15% off furniture. Delivery is guaranteed by Thanksgiving. View the sale and other deals going on this week at Art Van.

🏡 A viewer reached out to us, upset after a Smart Meter was put on her home. The problem? Her old meter was in a cubby inside the paneling of her home…and now there’s a huge hole where the meter used to be. She’s concerned about her heating bill going up and the possibility of rodents crawling inside her home. She wasn’t getting anywhere with Consumers Energy until she called us and we got involved.

