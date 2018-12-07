You Heard It from Hank! Recall, Scam and Deal of the Week

Hello From Hank 🎄

I saw something cool this week that I have to share. Recalls are everywhere. There’s just no escaping them. One of the latest, the FDA is warning pet owners that several popular brands of dog food are being recalled for toxic amounts of vitamin D. (Here’s some more about that recall.) None of these brands are sold at Petco, but the company has announced that it’ll provide free trade ins.

So if you have one of these recalled brands, you can bring in the bag of dog food and they will give you a free bag of their own dog food

I just think this is such a kind idea! Recalls are a dime-a-dozen nowadays, but this company is stepping up and thinking about pets and their owners. You don’t see that often! Kudos to Petco!

😷 Recall of the Week

Check your medicine cabinets. Tris Pharma is recalling liquid Ibuprofen for kids sold at Walmart, CVS, and Family Dollar stores. The brand names are; ‘Equate Infants’, ‘CVS Health Infants’, and ‘Family Wellness Infants’. The medications potentially higher concentrations of ibuprofen in them which could cause developmental issues for babies and kids.

More information on the recall.

🚫 Scam of the Week

Holidays are a big time for scams. Be careful of the free gift card scam.

A pop-up ad or email offering free gift cards with a small or no purchase in return. In this scam, thieves are trying to get your personal and financial information. Don’t fall for it.

More on holiday scams like this.

🛋️ Deal of the Week

Art Van is holding its 12 Days of Christmas sale. Take an extra 20% off your purchase. Visit their website.

Stories of the Week

📦 That online shopping can be fun, but don’t fall victim to porch pirates. Watch how to protect yourself from them.

✈️ More about those packages that will be delivered to your home. We did a shipping test to find out which carrier had the best notifications.

🐘 Struggling to find a gift for that special someone? Or what to buy for a White Elephant Party? Click here for the ultimate gift guide.

