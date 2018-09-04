You Heard It From Hank: Recall, Scam and Deals of the Week

Hi Everyone,

Recall of the Week

King Bio is recalling 32 products that may have bacteria contamination. The products are children's medications that say “Doctor King's” on it. They were sold between August 1st, 2015 and August 1st of 2018. So far, there's no reports of any injuries. Although King Bio describes the number as a "small percentage," it is issuing the recall out of an abundance of caution.

Read more about the recall here.

Click here for a list of products being recalled.

Scam of the Week

This week, we talked about the locksmith scam that's been going around for years and is hitting here locally. Scammers posing as local locksmiths, come to your house and give you a sales pitch. They’ll hit you up for more money than what you expected.

The Better Business Bureau advises people to hire locksmiths recommended by family and friends. If one shows up at your door in an unmarked van, that’s a sign they’re not legit.

Here’s the story we did last week.

Check out the Better Business Bureau’s site for recommendations around Detroit.

Deals of the Week

Check out Best Buy, Home Depot and Lowes; they’ll all have 40% off appliances.

Wayfair and Overstock will be doing 70% off furniture and other items online.

Old Navy, J. Crew and Banana Republic will be offering deep discounts on summer clothes and shoes as well.



Stories of the Week

Wrong Window Installation

Imagine coming home to a house full of brand new windows that you didn’t order?

One local woman had that happen to her…but the problem was that the window installation was done poorly. Fearing the value of the home she’s trying to sell will go down…she called Help Me Hank.

Check out the story here.

Back to School Product Testing

Can you believe we’re already heading back to school? I put a variety of lunch bags you’d find at your local big box store, to find out which ones kept lunches coldest the longest. I also tested out three thermoses … which one kept food warm the longest? Find out both here.

Bento Boxes are very trendy right now. So our student testers tried out the Omiebox to see if it lived up to the hype. Check out this product test here.

