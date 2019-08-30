🏌️ Can you relate with Jason's experience?

Last week I shot my all-time worst score for nine holes of golf. I won't reveal it but if the number was a person's age they'd be well into retirement…playing golf much better than me. It was a horrendous showing of diminishing skills, and I'd like to personally apologize to the groundskeeper for blasting so much sand trying to get out of the trap, I turned 14 green into its own bunker.

It wasn't always this way. I used to play three times a week and was known credibly as a Bogie Golfer, one who shoots one over par on every hole; on par 3's I'd take a 4, on par 4's a 5 and so on. It's honest work and fun to be a BG. Not as much fun as being a Stick (one who has game) but still a good time.

As I hacked around a pretty nice country club course, having been invited by a member, I remembered the time I was a kid and my best friend Michael and I were "golfing the park" in the middle of our new Plymouth subdivision (which a developer would never leave un-built upon these days). As we rounded the bend my house came into view. 9-irons in hand we dropped real Top-Flites on the ground and took aim at my backyard. 100 yards. I went first.

To say I knew as soon as I "pured" the ball that it was going to end up in our family room would be an understatement. I started yelling "NO" instantly. And as the ball inevitably crashed through our window I turned to look at Michael with no color in my face even though it was summer and I had a tan. Without pausing he simply said, "Welp…see ya!" And hurried away in the other direction.

The point is, I could have used that pure 9-iron last week. Honestly my score would have been lower if that was the only 100-yard shot in my bag and I used it for the entire 18. Even putting with it would have been better.

But alas it remains there in my memory bank. My parents were on vacation when The Shot happened and my grandpa was watching golf on TV—I mean, watching me. So that at least was a buffer. But then I had to wait days for my punishment, which turned out to be half my birthday money to pay for the window.

As for my playing partners the other day, talk about good sports putting up with my horror round. We even shook hands at the end! Really I wouldn't have been surprised if they'd simply said, "Welp…see ya" and then hurried away in the other direction.

- Jason

