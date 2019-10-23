🍴 Jason Carr ate what for dinner?

Recently my daughter, who's a few months away from turning 9, decided on a whim that she was going to make me dinner via our toaster oven. Being that the toaster oven is more toaster than oven and, even more important, within her reach, this kind of made sense from a kid's logical perspective. Plus, it marked a milestone in that having made her hundreds of meals since toddlerhood, I was now the one being waited on, which sounded pretty great.

So that night she made me a pastrami and provolone melt. And it was tasty! But, it's what she made the next night for an encore that inspired this blog post: waffles topped with mini-pancakes and fresh fruit with a dollop of jam (see photo).

Breakfast for dinner is something I am totally okay with. Waffles with fried chicken, steak and eggs, a sausage McMuffin with egg from McDonald's? Sign me up. Bowl of Bacon? Even better.

In fact, almost 25 years ago I used to go Big Boy and get the Big Boy Favorite Breakfast for $3.99. Two eggs, choice of potato, choice of bacon, sausage or Brawny Lad hamburger patty and a side of toast. I would order the toast plain, unsliced, with a side of Big Boy sauce and the Brawny Lad patty and my choice of potato was French fries.

When the meal arrived at my booth I would assemble the toast, patty and sauce into a makeshift Big Boy to be enjoyed with two eggs, over easy, and the fries. This would be my dinner after anchoring the 6pm news, and it made for a satisfying gut bomb to get me through the late newscast (and a thrifty value, too).

Now all I have to do is teach my daughter how to work the griddle, and a frying pan, and it's on!

- Jason

Here's what Jason and Tati are talking about today!

Ready to unwind this weekend? Spare some time to go old school

🎳 Bowling. Love it or hate it, you've likely laced up those red and blue shoes at some point in your life and rolled that battered bowling down a lane. The old school fun has a new vibe at one place in metro Detroit where it's more than just strikes, spares, and gutter balls (don't act like you haven't thrown one). Bowlero is the newly renovated, retro-chic hangout that's once again a destination after hours.

Check out some other After Hours locations featured on Live In The D:

Did you see this on Live In The D?

🤢 What's your favorite weird food combination? We tried peanut butter and pickle sandwiches, kranch, cheese and ramen noodles, and two other concoctions. Let's just say, somethings are meant to be left apart, but our guests actually tasted something they really enjoyed!

🧛 Are you a Count Chocula or Franken Berry fan? Either way, one place in metro Detroit is bringing them both back to life thanks for their love of Halloween and all things retro. Ready to relive your childhood?

🥘 Let's eat! Truago in Trenton is ready to serve up your favorite, and trust us, they have it. Their menu has 140 items you can order from. Their food looks amazing and the spread they brought into the studio showcased how they actually can do it all.

What's Happening Around The D

🗓️ Monster's Ball Detroit

🗓️ Harvestfest Detroit

🗓️ Detroit Fall Beer Festival

🗓️ Halloween Spooktacular

🗓️ Bebidas al Muertos con Detroit Cocktail Camp

Throwback Thursday

Join in the conversation on our Live In The D Facebook, let us know what's on your mind.

Enter to be our Fan of the Day.

Ready to win something?

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.