Morning Show Insider: Great Mouse Detective

Message from Jason Carr: I spent four hours yesterday building my daughter’s new desk from IKEA. Have you ever noticed the pictogram instructions are never exactly like the piece(s) you’re holding? And never are the pieces labeled-- so you have to go all Great Mouse Detective to figure out what irregular slice of cheese has the holes that are most like Swiss-sized holes in the poorly illustrated instructions with no words. And here—use these ancient wooden pegs AND these medical-grade techno space screws of varying lengths that we’ve helpfully put in one giant bag. And why does IKEA think I need yet another one of their wrenches cluttering up my junk drawer? I’ve still got the first one from 1999 and every one since. Hey, IKEA, keep the wrench—instead why don’t you include airplane-size mini bottles of booze to keep my sanity intact? You can even call them something weird, like Hootchbatten. You’re welcome.

Here's what's coming up Friday, May 24th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today:

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

All Morning -- ☀️ 🌧️ Holiday Weekend Weather

Brandon: Friday looks very nice with slightly cooler temps from this morning’s cold front. Morning lows in the 50s around Metro Detroit and then highs in the lower 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. We start with sun and see more and more high clouds through the day. Shower chances increase Friday night into Saturday morning.

Scattered rain and thundershowers will help kick off the weekend and those showers will be diminishing through the afternoon.

You can get the full forecast here.

All Morning -- 🛣️ Holiday Weekend Travel

The good news is, weekend construction crews are taking a break for the holiday weekend. There could still be a few projects here and there, but you shouldn't run into any major delays due to construction.

However, you could run into some holiday travel traffic. About 1.1 million will travel Michigan's roads this weekend. Good news is, gas prices are about 5 percent lower than last year.

Kim DeGiulio will be updating you on the latest road conditions so you know exactly what to expect before you hit the road.

6:10 a.m. - 🎾 Fitness Friday: Tennis

Rhonda is hitting the tennis court again to focus on the volley technique. In tennis, it's a shot in which the ball is struck before it bounces on the ground. A tennis expert will help you perfect this effective method to win the game.

6:40 a.m. -- 📱 Time Management Apps

Time is often considered the most precious resource. We never seem to have enough of it. So, we went to the app store to look for simple solutions. We'll show you how to track your time apps and see if you're efficiently using it, or doing things to waste it.

🤔 ICYMI

❓ Today's Trivia Retake ❓

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Thursday Question: May 23rd is National Taffy Day. What rapper sings the song "Laffy Taffy"

May 23rd is National Taffy Day. What rapper sings the song "Laffy Taffy" Answer: D4L

D4L Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

📅 National Days: May 24th

National Road Trip Day

National Cooler Day

National Aviation Maintenance Technician Day

Brother's Day

National Scavenger Hunt Day

National Escargot Day

National Wyoming Day

National Don't Fry Day

📜 A Look Back at History: May 24th

In 1775, John Hancock was unanimously elected President of the Continental Congress in Philadelphia, succeeding Peyton Randolph.

In 1844, Samuel F.B. Morse transmitted the message “What hath God wrought” from Washington to Baltimore as he formally opened America’s first telegraph line.

In 1937, in a set of rulings, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the Social Security Act of 1935.

In 1958, United Press International was formed through a merger of the United Press and the International News Service.

In 1962, astronaut Scott Carpenter became the second American to orbit the Earth as he flew aboard Aurora 7.

In 1976, Britain and France opened trans-Atlantic Concorde supersonic transport service to Washington.

In 1994, four Islamic fundamentalists convicted of bombing New York’s World Trade Center in 1993 were each sentenced to 240 years in prison.

🎂 Celebrity Birthdays: May 24th

Celebrating a birthday Friday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 5 a.m. show.

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Comedian Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong is 81.

Musician Bob Dylan is 78.

Actor Gary Burghoff (“M.A.S.H.”) is 76.

Singer Patti LaBelle is 75.

Actress Priscilla Presley is 74.

Actor John C. Reilly (“Chicago,” ″Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story”) is 54.

Actor Dana Ashbrook (“Twin Peaks”) is 52.

Actor Eric Close (“Nashville,” ″Without a Trace”) is 52.

Actor Carl Payne (“Martin,” ″The Cosby Show”) is 50.

Actor-rapper Big Tyme is 38.

Country singer Billy Gilman is 30.

Rapper G-Eazy is 30.



Get to know the Local 4 News Today team better

Local 4 News Today links

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.