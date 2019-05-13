Morning Show Insider: The Grass is Greener

Here's what's coming up Tuesday, May 14, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Brandon says Tuesday looks very nice and a sign of some warming to come. We will have patchy fog in the morning, and then a nice blend of sun and clouds throughout the day. Morning lows will be in the low 40s with some upper 30s likely in our far west and north suburbs. With enough sunshine, we should see highs well into the mid 60s tomorrow with winds WNW 5-12 mph. It will be dry all day Tuesday and most of Wednesday around Metro Detroit. We could see more rain Wednesday though.

All Morning -- Karen Spranger Charges

The former Macomb County clerk is facing serious charges after allegedly being caught on camera stealing money from an elderly woman. An important hearing is scheduled in the case Tuesday. We'll layout exactly what's expected to happen.

5:30 a.m. -- 🌿Get a Greener Lawn

Everyone loves a green lawn, but not everyone manages to get one. We're here to help! There are a few things you should be doing right now (and we're not just talking about watering) to get that green lawn. The experts help you make a spring/summer schedule that could make your lawn the envy of the entire neighborhood.

6:30 a.m. -- 🍿Tasty Tuesday: Popcorn!

Beer, banana, blue raspberry and birthday cake?! Those are just a few innovative flavors one local popcorn company has created.

We'll try them out Tuesday!

📅National Days: May 14th

National Decency Day

National Dance Like a Chicken Day

National Underground America Day

National Buttermilk Biscuit Day

📜A Look Back at History: May 14th

In 1804, the Lewis and Clark expedition to explore the Louisiana Territory as well as the Pacific Northwest left camp near present-day Hartford, Illinois.

In 1900, the Olympic games opened in Paris as part of the 1900 World's Fair.

In 1961, Freedom Riders were attacked by violent mobs in Anniston and Birmingham, Alabama.

In 1968, John Lennon and Paul McCartney held a news conference in New York to announce the creation of the Beatles' latest business venture, Apple Corps.

In 1973, the United States launched Skylab 1, its first manned space station. (Skylab 1 remained in orbit for six years before burning up during re-entry in 1979.) The National Right to Life Committee was incorporated.

In 1998, Frank Sinatra died at a Los Angeles hospital at age 82. The hit sitcom "Seinfeld" aired its final episode after nine seasons on NBC.

In 2009, Former rival John Edwards endorsed Barack Obama for the Democratic presidential nomination during a surprise appearance at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

In 2009, The Interior Department declared the polar bear a threatened species because of the loss of Arctic sea ice. Justine Henin (EH'-nen), 25, became the first woman to retire from tennis while atop the WTA rankings.

In 2015, In an op-ed appearing in The New York Times, Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie said she'd undergone a preventive double mastectomy after learning she carried a gene that made it extremely likely she would get breast cancer.

In 2018, Emmanuel Macron swept into office as France's new president, pledging to fortify the European Union, redesign French politics and glue together his divided nation.

🎂Celebrity Birthdays: May 14th

Guitarist Gene Cornish of The Rascals is 75.

Movie director-producer George Lucas is 75.

Actress Meg Foster ("Cagney and Lacey") is 71.

Director Robert Zemeckis ("Forrest Gump," ″Back to the Future") is 68.

Musician David Byrne (Talking Heads) is 67.

Actor Tim Roth is 58.

Guitarist C.C. DeVille of Poison is 57.

Singer Ian Astbury of The Cult is 57.

Musician Fabrice Morvan of Milli Vanilli is 53.

Bassist Mike Inez of Alice In Chains is 53.

Singer Raphael Saadiq (Tony! Toni! Tone!) is 53.

Actress Cate Blanchett is 50.

Singer Danny Wood of New Kids On The Block is 50.

Director Sofia Coppola ("Lost In Translation") is 48.

Actor Gabriel Mann ("Revenge") is 47.

Singer Natalie Appleton of All Saints is 46.

Singer Shanice is 46.

Actress Carla Jimenez ("Growing Up Fisher") is 45.

Guitarist Henry Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 41.

Singer Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show is 41.

Singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys is 40.

Bassist Mike Retondo of Plain White T's is 38.

Actress Amber Tamblyn ("Two and a Half Men," ″Joan of Arcadia") is 36.

Actress Miranda Cosgrove ("iCarly") is 26.

