Morning Show Insider: 🇺🇸 Memorial Day

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

All Morning -- ☁️ Holiday Weekend Weather

Brandon: Most of your Monday, Memorial Day looks great!

We won’t be quite as warm as we’d like, but a mix of sun and clouds and mid 70s with a chance for rain and thunder returning Monday night into Tuesday.

We have more waves of wet weather moving through late, late Monday through Thursday morning.

You can get the full forecast here.

All Morning -- 🚧 Construction Update

With the holiday weekend, many construction crews will be taking a break. But, there will still be projects that could impact your drive around town if you've got family or friends to visit for Memorial Day.

Our team will be updating you on the latest road conditions so you know exactly what to expect before you hit the road.

All Morning - 🇺🇸 🍽️ Memorial Day BBQ

Memorial Day and barbecuing go hand-in-hand! But, are you doing it the best way you can? We've got the BBQ experts joining us Monday morning. We'll tackle the best ways to enchance your grill, how to add the most flavor, how to dress your meat and also cooking things you might not expect to see on the grill.

6:10 a.m. -- 💰 Money Monday: Handwritten Wills

Three handwritten wills were found in the suburban Detroit home of Aretha Franklin, months after the death of the "Queen of Soul," including one that was discovered under cushions in the living room, a lawyer said. What if you find yourself in a similar situation with a family member or loved one? For Money Monday, our business editor Rod Meloni looks at Holographic Wills.

❓ Today's Trivia Retake ❓

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Thursday Question: The live-action version of Disney's Aladdin hits theaters this weekend. When did the animated original debut?

Answer: 1992

1992 Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

📅 National Days: May 27th

National Cellophane Tape Day

National Grape Popsicle Day

National Memorial Day

📜 A Look Back at History: May 27th

In 1199, King John of England was crowned in Westminster Abbey nearly two months after the death of his brother, Richard I (“The Lion-Hearted”).

In 1933, the Chicago World’s Fair, celebrating “A Century of Progress,” officially opened. Walt Disney’s Academy Award-winning animated short “The Three Little Pigs” was first released.

In 1935, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Schechter Poultry Corp. v. United States, unanimously struck down the National Industrial Recovery Act, a key component of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal” legislative program.

In 1937, the newly completed Golden Gate Bridge connecting San Francisco and Marin County, California, was opened to pedestrian traffic (vehicles began crossing the next day).

In 1942, Doris “Dorie” Miller, a cook aboard the USS West Virginia, became the first African-American to receive the Navy Cross for displaying “extraordinary courage and disregard for his own personal safety” during Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor.

In 1998, Michael Fortier. the government’s star witness in the Oklahoma City bombing case, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after apologizing for not warning anyone about the deadly plot. (Fortier was freed in January 2006.)

In 2018, British Airways canceled all flights from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports as a global IT failure upended the travel plans of tens of thousands of people on a busy U.K. holiday weekend.

🎁 Celebrity Birthdays: May 27th

Celebrating a birthday Monday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 5 a.m. show.

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Actor Richard Schiff (“The West Wing”) is 64.

Actress Peri Gilpin (“Frasier”) is 58.

Actress Cathy Silvers (“Happy Days”) is 58.

Comedian Adam Carolla is 55.

Actor Todd Bridges (“Diff’rent Strokes”) is 54.

Actor Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”) is 46.

Rapper Andre 3000 of Outkast is 44.

TV chef Jamie Oliver is 44.

Actor Ben Feldman (“Mad Men”) is 39.

Actor Darin Brooks (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 35.

