Morning Show Insider: 🏁 The Big Race

Hope you all had a great Memorial Day weekend. All week we’ve been gearing up for the big race this weekend on Belle Isle. I can’t wait! I’m going to be covering the Grand Prix on Saturday and producing digital content for the web. Tomorrow we’re going to have a NTT Indycar series driver on the show to talk about the race so make sure to tune in for that.

I’m also looking forward to my Back to Basics segment tomorrow. We get advice from a local clothing specialist about what men should wear to weddings based on what the invitation says. It seems like I’m in that phase of my life where we have a wedding pretty much every weekend of the summer. I’m excited for my husband to watch the segment so he can be a pro at dressing for these weddings! I’m going to make my dad watch it too!

Here's what's coming up Thursday, May 30th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today:

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

All Morning -- 🌧️ Weather & 🚧 Traffic

Brandon: Thursday brings yet another storm chance here to SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario starting mid morning. Those showers could produce some heavy downpours and lightning just after the morning drive tomorrow. At least that’s how it times out right now, and scattered rain and thunder will keep coming at us through the afternoon hours too as highs hit those upper 60s and low 70s with winds SW 5-10 mph. Here comes the sun Friday and this will be the start of a pretty nice stretch moving forward with highs bouncing back into the low and mid 70s.

Also , our Kim DeGiulio will show us what we'll face when we hit the road.

5:50 a.m. -- 👰 Back to Basics: Wedding Season

It's wedding season! Black tie, business casual, relaxed or something else. Sometimes couples are very specific on what they want you to wear on their big day...but sometimes it can be unclear. Kim DeGiulio clears the wedding wardrobe confusion with a local fashion expert.

6:10 a.m. - 🚀🌌 Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

In what's being called the largest single-themed land expansion in Disney Parks history, the new 'Star Wars Galaxy's Edge' attraction opens to the public in California this week. We've got your sneak peek and will take you to explore the new 'Galaxy Far, Far Away.' You'll see the Droids, creatures and oddities of this much anticipated experience.

6:40 a.m. -- 🏘️ Help Me Hank: Spring Real Estate Market

The spring real estate market is heating up. So, what can you do to get top dollar for your home? The real estate experts reveal insider information to help your home stand out.

🤔 ICYMI

❓ Today's Trivia Retake ❓

Wednesday Question: What year was the first Detroit Grand Prix held?

What year was the first Detroit Grand Prix held? Answer: 1982

1982

📅 National Days: May 30th

National Creativity Day

National Water a Flower Day

National Hole In My Bucket Day

National Mint Julep Day

Loomis Day

World Multiple Sclerosis Day

📆 A Look Back at History: May 30th

In 1431, Joan of Arc, condemned as a heretic, was burned at the stake in Rouen, France.

In 1883, 12 people were trampled to death in a stampede sparked by a rumor that the recently opened Brooklyn Bridge was in danger of collapsing.

In 1911, the first Indy 500 took place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway; the winner was Ray Harroun, who drove a Marmon Wasp for more than 6 1/2 hours at an average speed of 74.6 mph and collected a prize of $10,000.

In 1922, the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. was dedicated in a ceremony attended by President Warren G. Harding, Chief Justice William Howard Taft and Robert Todd Lincoln.

In 1968, the Beatles began recording their “White Album” at EMI Recording Studios in London, starting with the original version of “Revolution 1.”

In 1971, the American space probe Mariner 9 blasted off from Cape Kennedy on a journey to Mars.

In 1982, Spain became NATO’s 16th member.

In 1996, Britain’s Prince Andrew and the former Sarah Ferguson were granted an uncontested decree ending their 10-year marriage.

🎂 Celebrity Birthdays: May 30th

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Actor Michael J. Pollard is 80.

Actor Colm Meaney (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 66.

Actor Ted McGinley (“Hope and Faith,” ″Married...With Children”) is 61.

Actor Ralph Carter (“Good Times”) is 58.

Country singer Wynonna Judd is 55.

Actor John Ross Bowie (“Speechless,” ″The Big Bang Theory”) is 48.

Singer-actress Idina Menzel is 48.

Singer Cee Lo Green (Gnarls Barkley, Goodie Mob) is 44.

