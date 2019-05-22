Morning Show Insider: What's With The Red Nose?

Message from Kim DeGiulio: Hey everyone! Hope you’re all having a great week. My week just got a lot better when I saw that Brandon has removed a lot of the shower chances for the weekend. Memorial Day weekend is my favorite because it’s the unofficial start to summer! My husband and I are already thinking about our weekend plans even though it’s only Wednesday. We’re thinking about going biking down the Dequindre Cut. If you haven’t been on a Dequindre Cut yet, it’s a must when you’re here in the city. I think we’re going to try and go to a new restaurant on Friday too. If you’ve got any good recommendations for us, send me an e-mail at kdegiulio@wdiv.com. Also - don't forget your red nose Thursday (more on that in a bit).

All Morning -- 🌧️ Weather & 🚥Traffic

Brandon: There's a good chance for a quick rain and thunderstorm Thursday morning and like Wednesday, it will get better after those showers. The timeframe is mid morning through lunch and then partly sunny skies become mostly sunny as highs then take aim at 80°F or warmer. The winds will be cranking again Thursday SSW 10-25 mph helping to boost our warm up. Friday looks like a partly cloudy and dry day with slightly cooler temps in the upper 60s and low 70s and then a chance for rain (Mainly North Zone) Friday Night.

Kim DeGiulio will be updating you on the latest construction projects, closures, detours and everything in between.

All Morning -- 🔴 Red Nose Day

If you see people walking with red noses Thursday, they may be getting primed for "Red Nose Day." The effort raises money to help lift children out of poverty around the world. The red nose concept started in the UK where it's generated more than a billion dollars since 1985 in annual telethons. We'll show you how you can help the cause.

5:55 a.m. - 🍴 Back to Basics: Scallops

Scallops are a crowd favorite at restaurants but a lot of people don't make them at home because they don't know how they should be prepared. Our Kim DeGiulio joins a chef to show us the right way to do it.

6:40 a.m. -- 💄Help Me Hank: Beauty Product Warning

An important warning involving beauty products. Dangerous chemicals may be inside some of the products you use and you might not even know it. Consumer investigator Hank Winchester will have everything you need to know.

🤔 ICYMI

❓Today's Trivia Retake ❓

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Wednesday Question: May 22nd is National Solitaire Day. What was solitaire originally called?

May 22nd is National Solitaire Day. What was solitaire originally called? Answer: Patience

Patience

📅 National Days: May 23rd

Red Nose Day

National Lucky Penny Day

National Taffy Day

📜 A Look Back at History: May 23rd

In 1430, Joan of Arc was captured by the Burgundians, who sold her to the English.

In 1788, South Carolina became the eighth state to ratify the United States Constitution.

In 1934, bank robbers Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker were shot to death in a police ambush in Bienville Parish, Louisiana.

In 1984, Surgeon General C. Everett Koop issued a report saying there was “very solid” evidence linking cigarette smoke to lung disease in non-smokers.

🎂 Celebrity Birthdays: May 23rd

Celebrating a birthday Thursday?

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Actress Barbara Barrie is 88

Actress Joan Collins is 86

Actor Charles Kimbrough (“Murphy Brown”) is 83

Comedian Drew Carey is 61

Actor Linden Ashby (“Melrose Place”) is 59

Actress Melissa McBride (“The Walking Dead”) is 54

Singer Lorenzo is 47

Singer Maxwell is 46

Singer Jewel is 45

Comedian Tim Robinson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38

Actor Adam Wylie (“Picket Fences”) is 35

Director Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther”) is 33

