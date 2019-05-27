Morning Show Insider: 🏠 Your Neighborhood 🏠

Message from Evrod Cassimy: I’m so grateful for the freedom we have here in the United States all thanks to the men and women who have fought for our country. THANK YOU. THANK YOU. THANK YOU. Today we salute you for the sacrifices you and your loved ones have made. These are sacrifices I do not take lightly.

Wherever you are right now reading this, I hope you are with family and good food as we did on the show today. A big thanks to Famous Dave's for bringing in such a delicious spread! I will be with my family and some friends a bit later today and enjoying the weather.

So I’m so excited to kick off a new segment here at Local 4. It’s called “Your Neighborhood!” We know there are so many neighborhoods here in Metro Detroit that have their own uniqueness to them that makes them special. I want to come out and see why you love YOUR neighborhood. Let’s check out some of the best restaurants, parks, entertainment etc. Show me what makes your neighborhood great and we’ll show it on the air here at Local 4. I can’t wait to meet you and check our your neighborhood!

Here's what's coming up Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today:

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

All Morning -- 🌧️ Weather & 🚧 Traffic

Brandon: Tuesday will be a rainy and stormy start with showers lingering, and then slowly clearing for a decent day. Morning lows in the 50s to low 60s, and then afternoon highs in the mid 70s or warmer. Again, the amount of sun is key and we should see a nice mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with winds picking up and warming us up SW 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. We again need to be on alert for early morning showers and storms rolling through.

Also , with the holiday weekend over, many construction projects will resume. Our Kim DeGiulio will show us what we'll face when we hit the road.

5:45 a.m. -- 🎓 Trade School vs. College

High school graduations begin soon and yet again, more graduates are opting for something other than college to begin their career path. Is a skilled trade something you or someone in your life might be interested in? The experts help you weigh the pros and cons of attending a trade school instead of a college or university.

6:10 a.m. - 🥣 Cereal Drive Combats Child Hunger In Michigan

In Metro Detroit, more than 300,000 children rely on free or reduced-fee breakfast and lunch each day during the school year. Unfortunately, during the summer months, many of these children suffer from hunger because they no longer receive adequate meals, but you can help! The 10th Annual Cereal Drive will begin this week. We'll show you how you can help this great cause to keep children full this summer.

6:40 a.m. -- 🍴 Tasty Tuesday

Don't you dare eat the dough! That warning is given to kids all the time, but not here. This local spot has cookie dough that's actually safe to eat. We've got the scoop on the unique sweet treat for Tasty Tuesday.

🤔 ICYMI

❓ Today's Trivia Retake ❓

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Monday Question: What was the original name for Memorial Day?

What was the original name for Memorial Day? Answer: Decoration Day

Decoration Day

📅 National Days: May 28th

National Brisket Day

National Hamburger Day

📜 A Look Back at History: May 28th

In 1892, the Sierra Club was organized in San Francisco.

In 1912, the Senate Commerce Committee issued its report on the Titanic disaster that cited a “state of absolute unpreparedness,” improperly tested safety equipment and an “indifference to danger” as some of the causes of an “unnecessary tragedy.”

In 1929, the first all-color talking picture, “On with the Show!” produced by Warner Bros., opened in New York.

In 1934, the Dionne quintuplets - Annette, Cecile, Emilie, Marie and Yvonne - were born to Elzire Dionne at the family farm in Ontario, Canada.

In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt pushed a button in Washington signaling that vehicular traffic could begin crossing the just-opened Golden Gate Bridge in California.

In 1940, during World War II, the Belgian army surrendered to invading German forces.

In 1957, National League owners gave permission for the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants to move to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

In 1998, comic actor Phil Hartman, 49, of “Saturday Night Live” and “NewsRadio” fame was shot to death at his home in Encino, California, by his wife, Brynn, who then killed herself.

🎂 Celebrity Birthdays: May 28th

Celebrating a birthday Tuesday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 5 a.m. show.

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Actor John Karlen (“Cagney and Lacey”) is 86.

Singer Gladys Knight is 75.

Singer John Fogerty is 74.

Actor Louis Mustillo (“Mike and Molly”) is 61.

Country singer Phil Vassar is 55.

Singer Kylie Minogue is 51.

Talk-show host Elisabeth Hasselbeck is 42.

R&B singer Jaheim is 42.

Singer Colbie Caillat is 34.





