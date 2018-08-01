All 4 Pets: An all-new special this Friday at 8 PM

Priya Mann and Jason Carr host an all-new All 4 Pets special Friday at 8 PM on Local 4.
Here's a sneak peek of what to expect:
- A profile of Macallan, the Scottish fold cat who won our last “Put Your Pet in a Promo” contest.
- We go inside “Detroit Hives,” a nonprofit organization bringing beekeeping to a neighborhood on Detroit’s east side.
- A veterinarian from the Michigan Humane Society demonstrates how to give your pet a pill and groom a fussy pet using tricks that the professionals know.
- We spend a day at Farmington Fido Fest, an event that turns a city park into a wonderland for dogs, complete with dock diving, lure coursing, shopping and pet adoption.
- Viewers will meet Melanie Rock, a West Bloomfield woman who competes and wins in dog agility competitions all over the world.
- We count down the top five most popular pets to ever grace the small screen and the silver screen.
- Plus, you’ll meet the dogs who belong to some of your favorite WDIV personalities.