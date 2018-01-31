Local 4 Special "Korea Rising: The 2018 Winter Games"

NOTE: Due to our Local 4 Special -- "Blindspot" will be shown overnight Friday at 1:30 a.m. on Local 4

From K-pop to bibimbap, “Korea Rising: The 2018 Winter Games” is an hour-long, documentary style special that showcases Korean culture, technology, music and cuisine.

Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian recently traveled to South Korea To get an inside look at the country that is about to host the world for the XXIII Olympic Winter Games in February.

Scillian takes viewers to the demilitarized zone, one of the most heavily armed borders in the world, where North Koreans have been willing to die on the run rather than live in desperation.

Is life as tense as people would think?

How is the close proximity of North Korea affecting the Olympic Games?

Will they truly be the “Peace Games,” as some are hoping?

Plus, see why Seoul is one of the most technologically advanced cities in the world.

