WATCH: CARS, FASHION AND GLAMOUR AT 'CHARITY PREVIEW' TONIGHT!

“Charity Preview” takes viewers live to one the most exclusive and high profile events in the nation Tonight at 7 p.m. on Local 4 and streamed on ClickOnDetroit

HOW TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE THE WAY YOU RIDE

CONCEPT CARS OF THE FUTURE

LATEST REVEALS

HIGH-FASHION GLAMOUR AT THIS BLACK TIE AFFAIR

Local 4 talks one-on-one to the local and international auto industry leaders who make this world-class event happen -- at the North American International Auto Show.

Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill host this one hour special, along with Rhonda Walker, Evrod Cassimy, Ben Bailey, Jon Jordan and Kim DeGiulio.



Get the Official App of the North American International Auto Show.

Search “WDIV Auto Show” at your app store.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.