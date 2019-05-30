notification_programming

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! air after Grand Prixmiere Special Friday at 7PM

Don't worry your favorite shows can still be seen

By Donna Harper

Hello! We wanted to give you a heads up and let you know that Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! will be delayed by one hour on Friday.

Here's the schedule:

  • Grand Prixmiere Live Special - 7 to 8 p.m. 
  • Wheel of Fortune - 8 p.m.
  • Jeopardy! - 8:30 p.m.


We hope you'll enjoy our Grand Prixmiere Special on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.

  • The biggest names in racing walk the Black Carpet at ClickOnDetroit starting at 6:30 p.m.
  • Then, live coverage continues on Local 4 at 7 p.m.  Join Devin, Kimberly, Bernie, Jamie and Steve live from Belle Isle for all the excitement.

