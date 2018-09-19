notification_programming

White Boy Rick Primetime Special - Thursday at 10 p.m. on Local 4

By Donna Harper

This Local 4 special is hosted by investigative reporter Kevin Dietz who has been following Rick Wershe's story for years.

  • At 14, Rick Wershe, Jr. became the youngest FBI informant ever and helped bring down some of Detroit's biggest drug dealers.
  • Then the FBI abandoned him and he became a dealer until being busted with eight kilos of cocaine.
  • Wershe has been in prison ever since.

"White Boy Rick" chronicles Wershe's improbable life story and his fight to be released from prison.

Graham Media Group recently released a new, eight-episode season of "Shattered: White Boy Rick," an original true-crime podcast series. The entire series is available for free on Apple Podcasts, or your preferred podcast listening platform.
For more information, visit whiteboyrick.show.

 