See who's currently leading in Vote 4 the Best Quick Eats

By Donna Harper

Here are the Top 5 businesses in each of the Quick Eats categories as of 6 p.m. on June 27. Vote for your favorites in this category and others on our Vote 4 the Best page. Thanks!

Barbecue:

  1. Arkins Sweet BBQ Pit
  2. Jayell Smoke House
  3. Bistro Orleans
  4. Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que
  5. Woodpile BBQ Shack
     

Breakfast:

  1. TV’s Deli & Diner
  2. Bosko’s Coffee & Kitchen
  3. Classic Family Grill
  4. Old School Deli
  5. Little Joe’s Coney Island, Jersey Bagel Deli & Grill, The Jagged Ford (3-way tie)
     

Burger:

  1. Falls Sports Lounge
  2. Big League Brews
  3. Taystee’s Burgers
  4. Zef’s Lighthouse Tavern
  5. Miller’s Bar
     

Chili:

  1. Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que
  2. National Coney Island
  3. Lafayette Coney Island
  4. Bates Hamburgers
  5. American Coney Island
     

Coney Island:

  1. Leo’s Coney Island
  2. Lafayette Coney Island
  3. National Coney Island
  4. Onassis Coney Island Inc
  5. Lipuma’s Coney Island
     

Food Trucks:

  1. Twisted Mitten
  2. El Charro
  3. Motor City Franks/ Hero or Villain Food Truck & Catering (tied)
  4. Marconi’s Pizza
  5. The Mac Shack
     

Pizza – Chain:

  1. Shield’s Restaurant Bar Pizzeria
  2. Passport Pizza
  3. PizzaPapalis
  4. Cottage Inn Pizza
  5. Marco’s Pizza
     

Pizza – Independent:

  1. Picasso of Pizza Inc
  2. Chubby Charlies Pizza
  3. Pie-Sci
  4. Corsi’s Restaurant & Banquet Halls
  5. Frank’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
     

Sandwich Shop:

  1. Dagwood’s Deli and Catering
  2. Ernie’s Market
  3. O’Connor’s Deli
  4. David’s New York Deli
  5. Zingerman’s Deli
     

Soup:

  1. TV’s Deli & Diner
  2. Zoup!
  3. Caffe Far Bella
  4. Apple Annie’s
  5. David’s New York Deli
     

Wings:

  1. PizzaPapalis
  2. Detroit Wing Company
  3. Biggs Bar & Grill
  4. Buffalo Wild Wings
  5. Sweetwater Tavern
     

Fries:

  1. Five Guys
  2. HopCat
  3. Checkers
  4. Old School Deli
  5. McDonald’s
     

