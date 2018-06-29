Current Top 5 restaurants in the Dining category in 2018 Vote 4 the Best

notification_vote4thebest

By Donna Harper

Here are the current Top 5 businesses in each of the Dining categories as of 4 p.m. on June 29. Vote for your favorites in this category and others in our poll at the bottom of this page or at ClickOnDetroit.com/4thebest. Thanks!

American

  1. Black Rock & Grill
  2. Four Corners Diner
  3. Taystee’s Burgers
  4. The Rustic Bluebird
  5. Classic Family Grill
     

 Brunch

  1. Lena’s Kitchen
  2. Rochester Brunch House
  3. Jumps
  4. Breakfast Club - Farmington Hills
  5. Toast
     

Chinese

  1. Wong Express House
  2. Leong’s 21
  3. Fortune Buffet
  4. Rainbow Restaurant
  5. Happy Garden
     

Ethnic – Other

  1. Bistro Orleans
  2. Rice ‘n Roll
  3. BD’s Mongolian Grill
  4. The Hungarian Rhapsody
  5. Polish Village Café
     

Family Restaurant

  1. Homerun Diner
  2. TV’s Deli & Diner
  3. Fortune Buffet
  4. Classic Family Grill
  5. Side Street Diner
     

Greek

  1. Athenian Shish Kabob
  2. Pegasus Taverna
  3. New Parthenon/Red Olive (tied)
  4. Kalamata Greek Grill
  5. Little Daddy's
     

Italian

  1. Luciano’s Italian Restaurant
  2. Da Francesco’s
  3. Loui's Pizza
  4. Frank’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
  5. Pia's Ristorante Italiano
     

Mexican

  1. Mojave Cantina
  2. Mr. Miguel's Mexican Cantina & Grill
  3. Hidalgo Authentic Mexican Restaurant 
  4. Pancho’s Tacos & Meat Shop 
  5. El Charro
     

Middle Eastern

  1. Palm Palace Restaurant
  2. Anita’s Kitchen
  3. Fattoush Grill
  4. Bucharest Grill
  5. Kabob House
     

Polish

  1. Polish Village Café
  2. Lakeside Family Restaurant
  3. Sabina’s
  4. Polonia Restaurant/Three Brothers Restaurant/Polonus (tied)
  5. American Polish Century Club
     

Seafood

  1. Scotty Simpson’s Fish & Chips
  2. Joe Muer Seafood/Black Rock Bar & Grill
  3. Fishbone's
  4. Terry's Terrace
  5. Mitchell's Fish Market Seafood Restaurant & Bar
     

Soul Food

  1. Bistro Orleans
  2. Clayton's Kitchen
  3. Southern Smokehouse
  4. Beans & Cornbread
  5. Motor City Soul Food
     

Steakhouse

  1. Black Rock
  2. Mr. Paul's Chophouse
  3. Texas Roadhouse
  4. Clawson Steak House
  5. Michael Symon's Roast Detroit

 

Sushi

  1. Izakaya Sanpei Restaurant
  2. Noble Fish
  3. Fortune Buffet
  4. Sushi Zen
  5. Asahi Sushi
     

Thai

  1. Bangkok 96 Restaurant
  2. Mr Thai – Thai Cuisine
  3. Sy Thai Shores
  4. Bangkok City Thai Cuisine
  5. Sala Thai

Vegetarian

  1. Chive Kitchen
  2. Detroit Vegan Soul
  3. Inn Season Cafe
  4. The Clean Plate
  5. Seva


