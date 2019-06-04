Vote 4 The Best nominations are now open!

Now's your chance to give your business a huge boost!



You can nominate in 2019's Vote 4 The Best contest through June 12, so now is the time to check to see if your business is in the categories you want.

* Every business can be in up to 3 categories.



* They must in the appropriate categories. (For example, no auto repair places in "best ice cream!")

Once you're on the list you should let people know to start voting June 18! To make that easier, we've got digital banners for your Facebook page and website, as well as a printable 4'x2' PDF.

You can download the digital banners HERE .

. To get a free window cling for your storefront just email us at Vote4TheBest@WDIV.com.

