Check Out the Winners and Beware of Companies Trying to Sell you Plaques

Hello Everyone!
Thanks so much for being part of this year's Vote 4 the Best. We had more participation, voting and new businesses join this year than ever before.
You can now use the list as a Go-To Guide to find the "BEST" of everything around town. Here's a link: 2019 GO-TO GUIDE.
If you are a first place winner and would like to order a plaque, you can contact our printer and get a discounted rate. He has different sizes available. Just mention Vote 4 the Best and WDIV. The company is MJ Awards in Southfield. Email Mark Jaroh at sales@mjawards.com.
Or we'll be happy to send you the artwork to take to a printer of your choice. Email us at vote4thebest@wdiv.com.
Click Here for more information.
We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows. Now in their third generation, they're celebrating the company's 75th anniversary.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.