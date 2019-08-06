Check Out the Winners and Beware of Companies Trying to Sell you Plaques

Hello Everyone!

Thanks so much for being part of this year's Vote 4 the Best. We had more participation, voting and new businesses join this year than ever before.

You can now use the list as a Go-To Guide to find the "BEST" of everything around town. Here's a link: 2019 GO-TO GUIDE.

If you are a first place winner and would like to order a plaque, you can contact our printer and get a discounted rate. He has different sizes available. Just mention Vote 4 the Best and WDIV. The company is MJ Awards in Southfield. Email Mark Jaroh at sales@mjawards.com.

Or we'll be happy to send you the artwork to take to a printer of your choice. Email us at vote4thebest@wdiv.com.



WARNING! WE'RE GETTING REPORTS OF COMPANIES CALLING VOTE 4 THE BEST BUSINESSES AND TRYING TO SELL THEM PLAQUES.

WE JUST WANT YOU TO KNOW THEY ARE IN NO WAY ASSOCIATED WITH LOCAL 4 - EVEN THOUGH THEY SOMETIMES TALK REAL FAST AND MAKE IT SOUND LIKE THEY ARE. WE WOULD NEVER CALL YOU ON THE PHONE TRYING TO SELL YOU ANYTHING.

We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows. Now in their third generation, they're celebrating the company's 75th anniversary.

