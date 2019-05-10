There are 9 days left to VOTE for your favorite pet-related business!

Voting for Vote 4 The Best Pets ends Sunday, May 19 at 11PM. That means...

There are only 9 days left!

It's a close competition with lots of new entries this year, so anybody could still take the number one spot in their category. These include:

Grooming

Pet boarding

Veterinarians

Training

Pet sitting

Dog walker

Pet shop

People can vote once per hour per category, so even if you're just getting in on the contest then you can still help make your favorite a winner!

To vote, go to ClickOnDetroit.com/vote4thebest.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.