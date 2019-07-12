There are only 2 Days left to Vote 4 the Best!

The 2019 Vote 4 the Best contest ends at 11 pm this Sunday, so don't miss your chance to vote!

How to Vote: You can vote at this link. Just pick the category, type in your email, and cast your vote! You can vote once every hour, so there's still an opportunity to make a big difference for your favorite businesses.

When will the winners be announced?

July 22-26 will be our Winner Reveal Week, which means we will be gradually posting the Top 5 in each category to our website at ClickOnDetroit.com/4thebest.

Some of our 1st place winners will be featured on air during our morning newscast (4:30 - 7 a.m.), Live in the D (10 - 11 a.m.), and the 4pm News. So keep your eyes peeled next week to see if your favorites are featured!

Winning Businesses

Once the results of the contest are posted, we will be sending out 2019 Winner window clings to all of the first place businesses and 2019 Top 5 window clings to all of our 2nd through fifth place businesses.

If you would like to order a plaque, our printer offers one at a discounted rate.

You can reach out to Mark Jaroh at MJ Awards - just mention WDIV and Vote 4 the Best. The best way to request a plaque is via email: sales@mjawards.com

Or if you'd like, we can provide the artwork that you can take to a printer of your choice.

Local 4 is not associated in any way with companies that may be contacting you about buying plaques. We would never contact you by phone asking you to buy anything. So beware of scamers!

Looking for a hint of who's in the lead?

We won't be posting the final results until Reveal Week, but you can check out our latest top 5 update. We posted a list on Monday the 8th to show you which businesses were the top 5 in each category on that day. The rankings have aleady changed since then, so don't be too surprised if the business you see on the Monday list isn't there during reveal week. If you want to move your favorite onto the list, or you want to help keep your favorite in the top spot, make sure to vote before time is up!

Don't see your Business in the Top 5? It's getting to the final hours now, so if you want to end up at the top of the list, it's time to get the word out! We've made a few things to help spread the word. There is a Facebook banner, a website banner, a printable 4'x2' hangable banner, and a printable 8.5"x11" "Vote Now" tabletop sign. You can download them HERE.



We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows. Now in their third generation, they're celebrating the company's 75th anniversary.

