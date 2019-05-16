Vote 4 The Best 2019 is almost here

It's almost here!
Vote 4 The Best has been helping to shape how metro Detroiters shop for years, and the chance to get on the list shouldn't be missed!
Nominations open June 3 at 11AM and go through June 12 at 11PM.
Everyone who appears on the list will be part of the "Go-To Guide," which our readers use to pick where to shop throughout the year. The top 5 winners in each category will be highlighted and placed at the top of their category, with the business that gets the most votes appearing at the very top.
Lastly, Local 4 frequently features winners of Vote 4 The Best on air, so make sure you and your business's fans are ready to vote starting on June 18 at 11AM!
Here are examples of...
The 2018 Go-To Guide
Articles featuring Vote 4 The Best winners
Vote 4 The Best winners on Local 4
Good luck to all returning businesses as well as the new businesses that will be joining in the fun this year!
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.