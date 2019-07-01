2019 Vote 4 the Best is Officially Halfway Through

The Vote 4 the Best contest has officially reached its half way point, which means you only have two more weeks to show your favorite local businesses some love.

How to Vote: You can vote at this link. Just pick the category, type in your email, and cast your vote! The list may seem a little daunting, but don’t let that stop you- in some of the categories, the top nominees are under 10 votes apart! And don’t forget, you can vote once every hour, so there’s plenty of opportunity to catch up to the businesses currently in the lead.

Use that social media: We've also been keeping an eye out for posts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook tagged with #Vote4TheBest. Show us how you're promoting your business! Print our digital banner on a cake, make T-Shirts, create a limited edition "Vote 4 the Best" ice cream flavor... get creative! (We may feature some of the businesses that get the word out in the most unique ways!)

Voting is open now, and ends at 11 PM on July 14th. The winners will be revealed during the week of July 22-26, but here's a look at how some of our most competitive categories are doing so far:

Beauty>Spa

Beneficial Skin and Body Care Kimi K Salon & Spa Heavenly Day Spa Lash Dolls Revive Medical Spa: Ardis Schmitt, RN

Nightlife>Live Music

Road Rangers Bar Stray Cat Lounge Nancy Whiskey Pub On the Rocks Bar & Grill Cliff Bell's

Specialty Food>Ice Cream Shop

Sweet Treats Station Modern Cone Cap'n Frosty Ice Cream Vicky's Ice Cream Guernsey Farms Dairy

Wedding>Invitations

Jen's Invites Noteable Invitations Invites Ink LACE Boutique Samantha Witte Design, LLC

Don't see your Business in the Top 5? Don't get too worried yet! Voting is still open in every category, and you still have plenty of time to spread the word. We've made a few things to help you get the word out. There is a Facebook banner, a website banner, a printable 4'x2' hangable banner, and a printable 8.5"x11" "Vote Now" tabletop sign. You can download them HERE.

We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows. Now in their third generation, they're celebrating the company's 75th anniversary.

