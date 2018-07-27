Metro Detroit weather forecast: To shower, nor not to shower – that is the question

Many of us did not get any measurable rain Friday, but a few showers -- even a couple with brief heavy downpours and a rumble of thunder -- popped up across the area during the afternoon.

Any lingering showers will quickly diminish Friday evening with the loss of daytime heating, and skies will become mostly clear. Lows near 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15 to 16 degrees Celsius) in our urban heat island, and down into the mid 50s (12 to 14 degrees Celsius) in rural areas. West winds at 4 to 7 mph.

It will be mostly mostly sunny to start both of our weekend days, then skies become partly cloudy. Although most of us will have dry afternoons, we cannot categorically rule out a stray shower. The biggest player in terms of whether we will get a shower or not is the timing of a couple of upper level disturbances that will cross lower Michigan. You see, those disturbances (generally, around 20,000 feet up) lower the temperatures a bit up there, and that makes the atmosphere a little more unstable. If either of those disturbances cross during the warmest part of the day, then some of the puffy clouds you’ll see in the afternoon could develop a bit more vertically, and create a shower.

However, the air below the cloud height will be very dry, so some of that would evaporate before reaching us. The bottom line is that, although we expect a mainly dry weekend for most, don’t be surprised if you catch a brief afternoon sprinkle or light shower. Highs will reach the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. Overnight lows should be in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees (13 to 15 degrees Celsius), so enjoy the comfortable sleeping temps! Winds over the weekend should be light, which means that it’ll be perfect weather for the 8th Annual Rhonda Walker Foundation Give and Get Fit 5k run/walk, 10k race and Health and Fitness event downtown.

Online registration ends at midnight Friday July 27, and then onsite registration is available on Sunday morning July 29 starting at 7 a.m. Registration for adults is $40 and $15 for kids under 18. You can register here -- Rhonda would love to see you there!

Speaking of weekend activities, did you know that the world’s most important sporting event over the coming week will be held here in Metro Detroit? This weekend through next Friday, you can head over to the see the World Bowling Youth Championships at historic Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park. A total of 214 bowlers, ages 18 to 21, from 37 different nations are competing here in the world’s bowling capital! Generally, competition each day begins at 9:00 a.m., and continues through the afternoon with only periodic 30 to 60 minute breaks for lane maintenance.

Saturday’s sunrise is at 6:22 a.m. and Saturday’s sunset is at 8:57 p.m.

Monday should be a dry day, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Our next “real” rain chance is Tuesday into Wednesday. Although the computer models still offer a variety of solutions to the evolving weather pattern, some of us potentially could get a good soaking. We’ll take it!

The other big story next week is temperatures, which will start rising toward the end of the week and, by next weekend, should be well into the 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius).

