SE Michigan weather: Rain, rain, please come our way

DETROIT - We could see some scattered showers Tuesday, but it's going to be a lot of the same from yesterday.

Rain is moving up from the south but our drying winds ENE 5-10 mph will be fighting its approach. We have slightly better chances for rain today, just don't expect much.

Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s for most of Metro Detroit, and spotty or scattered afternoon showers likely.

Some of us, again won't see a drop today. We hope you do as we are almost two inches behind in the rain bucket for the month of July alone. Better more widespread rains look to move in tonight and overnight into early Wednesday.

Wednesday forecast

Overnight rains will become just scattered showers through the day tomorrow. Morning lows in the mid 60s will warm to near 80 degrees under partly sunny skies. We thought the clouds may break in the afternoon, and although they will in spots, we keep afternoon shower chances alive on your Hump Day.

Showers will fade late in the day and we are set up for a warming end of the week.

