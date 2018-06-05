13 Oakland County police departments join Hope Not Handcuffs program

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - There are 13 Oakland County police departments joining the Hope Not Handcuffs program, according to authorities.

Hope Not Handcuffs is a collaborative effort between Families Against Narcotics, law enforcement officials and other organizations to help those addicted to prescription pills, heroin and other substances.

If a person comes to a participating police department seeking help, the Hope Not Handcuffs team will work to get them into treatment as soon as possible. Hope Not Handcuffs launched in Macomb County on Feb. 1, 2017, and has helped connect more than 1,200 participants with the resources and support they deserve.

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, the following departments launched their participation:

Bloomfield Township Police Department

Clawson Police Department

Farmington Public Safety

Farmington Hills Police Department

Huntington Woods Public Safety

Madison Heights Police Department

Royal Oak Police Department

South Lyon Police Department

Southfield Police Department

Waterford Township Police Department

West Bloomfield Police Department

White Lake Township Police Department

Wixom Police Department

"Police departments can make a difference by working as partners with the community," Farmington Hills Police Chief Chuck Nebus said. "The unique physiological effects and widespread usage of opioids make holistic approaches like this more likely to be effective. Police officers now have access to patient-centered intervention through Hope Not Handcuffs."

