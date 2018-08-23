Detroit pharmacy cited for expired drugs, other problems has controlled substance license suspended

DETROIT - A Detroit pharmacy that was previously cited for having expired drugs and other violations during an unannounced inspection has had its controlled substance license suspended due to overdistribution, officials said.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs suspended the controlled substance license of Pharmacy 4 Less II and the pharmacist license of Belief Aghoghome Emadamerho, who is responsible for the pharmacy's compliance with the Public Health Code.

LARA officials said Pharmacy 4 Less II and Emadamerho dispensed controlled substances without good faith.

Between Jan. 1, 2016, and March 31, 2018, a large percentage of prescriptions filled by the pharmacy came from prescribers who have been recently disciplined, federally indicted or are under investigation for overprescribing or health care fraud, according to officials.

Pharmacy 4 Less II was the highest-ranked dispenser of oxycodone 30 mg in the first quarter of 2018, according to data from the Michigan Automated Prescription System.

During an unannounced inspection on June 5, LARA found expired drugs, a lack of signed controlled substance logs since April 17, a lack of exterior signs that indicate the building has a pharmacy and the absence of an occupancy permit from the city of Detroit due to at least one failed inspection.

Officials said the inside of the pharmacy was also in various stages of construction.

