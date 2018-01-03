Fraudulent prescriptions written after Detroit doctor's Drug Enforcement Agency number stolen

DETROIT - It was a knock on the door Dr. Robert Sherwin won't soon forget.

"I walked up to the door, opened it up and two official-looking individuals who addressed me by name and called me Dr. Sherwin and I said, 'Hmm, doesn't sound like a solicitor to me.' Showed me a DEA badge and handed me two business cards and I chuckled at that point because I knew what this was about," Sherwin said.

Sherwin, an associate professor of emergency medicine at Wayne State University, practices at Sinai Grace Hospital in Detroit. He learned from agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration that his DEA number has been stolen. That is the number on doctor's prescription pads. Sherwin wasn't surprised because it had happened to him before.

"They had a whole printout of all the hundreds of prescriptions that had been written under my name, going back two years, I believe, and it was astounding," Sherwin said. "For something known on the street as purple drink; for Xanax, which is a sedative; for a very powerful muscle relaxer Soma -- things I honestly had never ever written before."

It wasn't just the type of drugs that were a red flag but the length of the prescriptions.They were all written for a month's supply, something Sherwin said he never does as an emergency room doctor at Sinai Grace Hospital.

"You just get very irritated because, as a physician and as a father and as a citizen, I'm upset [by] the whole scenario of opiates, the opioid epidemic and drug diversion to begin with and then to be personally looped into it was very frustrating," Sherwin said.

The DEA agents showed Sherwin how to check his own DEA number online so he can spot a problem and report it. Sherwin said he now does that about once a month, using the Michigan Automated Prescription System or MAPS. Sherwin said it's easy and takes only a few seconds to run a check.

Timothy Plancon, special agent in charge of the DEA Detroit Division, said doctors could help with the opioid crisis by checking their DEA number regularly. Plancon oversees the DEA's efforts to combat the crisis in Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky.

"If that prescription pad is being abused and out there, not known to the doctor, and the doctor never checks MAPS, you know, there could be things or prescriptions obtained under the doctor's DEA registration number without them knowing. So it's very important for doctors to go and check MAPS frequently to make sure there is no abnormalities in their prescriptions,” Plancon said.

"One of the main reasons why prescription pads are stolen and DEA registration numbers are used fraudulently to prescribe drugs is for opioids, and that certainly is a major source of or big fuel to this epidemic," Plancon said.

Sherwin knows all too well the extent of the opioid crisis.

"It's tragic. I see people from every walk of life, from every demographic, every age group you know. The numbers are staggering," Sherwin said.

DEA agents want doctors to report to them if their prescription pads are stolen or if their DEA number is compromised.

Doctors can contact the Detroit Division of the DEA:

Email: DetroitDiversionReg@usdoj.gov

Fax: (313) 234-4057

Doctors should also report to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and an alert will go out to all dispensers/pharmacies informing them that the DEA number was compromised.

"If we all pay attention, if we all keep track of our DEA [number], then maybe we put them out of business," Sherwin said. "Certainly, we're not going to stop the heroin abuse necessarily, but we can stop the prescription abuse, which really is where a lot of people get started in heroin to begin with."

