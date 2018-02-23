Hope Not Handcuffs aims to provide help to those struggling with drug addiction in Metro Detroit

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. - Several local law enforcement agencies are being introduced to a program called Hope Not Handcuffs.

The program encourages second chances for people with a drug addiction. Judge Linda Davis is the program's founder and the chair of Michigan’s Opioid Task Force Committee.

Hope Not Handcuffs, an initiative of Families Against Narcotics, provides much-needed assistance to police departments to help people who are addicted to opioids.

“It’s huge. Our numbers doubled last year. We are losing one person a minute...Babies do drugs," Davis said.

She said the problem is just getting worse, and that’s where the program can help. Once a police department becomes a Hope Not Handcuffs partner, anyone with an addiction can walk into that police station and state that they need help.

