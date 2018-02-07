Livonia taking drastic steps to address city's opioid problem

LIVONIA, Mich. - The city of Livonia is taking drastic steps and addressing the opioid problem in the city head-on.

Livonia City Council members recently voted to join a potential lawsuit against manufactures of opioids.

"These are national corporations with billions of dollars of revenue every year, and much of it related to opioid prescriptions," City Attorney Donald Knapp Jr. said.

Knapp said those big companies aren't wanted or welcomed in the city of Livonia. Knapp said they have seen a rise in opioid-related deaths recently.

"Prior to 2015, you saw -- well, between 2012-2015 -- you saw in the average of 40 overdoses per year or less," Knapp said. "In 2016, that number rose to 68, and in 2017, the number was 86. We believe those increases are directly related to manufacturers representing to doctors that these drugs are not addictive."

The new legislation states that the city of Livonia has the authority to take action and adopt rules and laws to provide for the public peace and health and for the safety of people living in the city.

"We’re trying to recover the cost that our first responders see in having to respond to these overdoses we believe are directly related to the practices of drug manufacturers and distributors," Knapp said.

The next step is to have outside counsel file a complaint in the Eastern District of Michigan federal court.

