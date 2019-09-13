Metro Detroit heroin ringleader sentenced

The founder of a deadly Oakland and Macomb counties drug ring is going to spend decades in prison.

Kristopher Anderson, of Pontiac, was sentenced 36 years in prison for his role in the heroin and fentanyl ring which became known as "TEAM," an acronym for "To Eat And More."

Authorities say it started 10 years ago when Anderson gave his drug phone to his nephew before he was sent to prison on drug offenses.

Once Anderson got out in 2015, he got back to work selling people fentanyl that caused at least one person's death.

Eleven others are charged for their involvement in the drug ring.

