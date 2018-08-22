Michigan doctor charged with prescribing narcotics to women in return for sexual favors

A Michigan doctor is accused of prescribing narcotics to female patients in exchange for sexual favors. (WDIV)

LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan doctor has been charged with prescribing narcotics to female patients in exchange for sexual favors, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced.

Jonathan Robertson, 43, has been charged with eight counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Each count has a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison. He has offices in Marquette and Traverse City.

Investigators believe two women were sexually assaulted by Robertson from October 2014 through April 2015. The first woman was seeking help for an opioid addiction, and the second woman was referred to Robertson for pain management, officials said.

Robertson is accused of sexually penetrating the women under the guise of medical treatment. Officials said the alleged assaults were often blatant and performed for sexual pleasure.

Woman forced to perform oral sex, officials say

During the first woman's second visit, Robertson was alone with her in a locked exam room when he penetrated her with an ungloved hand and forced her to perform oral sex in exchange for a prescription of suboxone, officials said.

Suboxone is a drug used to treat people in opioid addiction recovery.

Robertson told the woman not to tell anyone about the exchange, according to authorities.

The second assault occurred during her third visit, when she didn't have an appointment but was hoping he would give her medication as he had in the past, investigators presume. During the visit, Robertson pulled down his pants, exposed himself and forced the woman to perform oral sex, according to officials.

After the incident, Robertson gave the woman $200 cash for her prescription that he requested from a pharmacy, officials said.

Woman assaulted while seeking pain medication, officials say

The second woman said she sought treatment from Robertson because of a sore muscle in her hip.

During multiple visits to Robertson's office, the woman was allegedly assaulted in a patient examination room, officials said.

At her first visit, the woman was alone with Robertson in an exam room when he penetrated her with an ungloved hand before prescribing her morphine and dilaudid, according to authorities.

