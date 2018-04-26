Michigan residents can drop off unused opioids, other meds

As the opioid epidemic has skyrocketed in the United States, a rise in the number of drug overdose deaths has contributed to a rise in organ transplants, made possible by overdose-death donors, across the country.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A series of events this weekend will enable Michigan residents to responsibly dispose of unused or expired opioid painkillers and other prescription drugs.

The University of Michigan's Opioid Prescribing Engagement Network is coordinating the effort Saturday. The network has put together a free manual to help groups hold community medication take-back projects and provide a safe way to get rid of unused medications.

Hospitals, pharmacies, community organizations and police departments in 16 counties will serve as drop-off points.

The Michigan project coincides with a national medicine take-back initiative sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Overdose deaths involving prescription opioids have quadrupled in the U.S. since 1999.

