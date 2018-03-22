US Surgeon General discusses changing stigma surrounding nation's opioid epidemic

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams discussed the country's opioid epidemic Thursday with a panel of experts at the University of Michigan.

"This can happen to anybody but we can overcome it together," he said. "There is no one main thing. There's plenty of blame to go around. Doctors overprescribing, pharmaceuticals telling us they're safe, [the] culture that a pill can fix everything."

Each day, more than 115 Americans die as a result of an opioid overdose. Judge Linda Davis, from 41B District Court, shared that she had a family member that suffered from addiction.

Adams met with researchers, business leaders and students to talk about the crisis and what is being done to stop it.

"On a federal level, we've got $6 billion in funding coming but that $6 billion is only going to be if we have community partnerships," he said.

Adams encouraged students to discuss the forum on social media.

"We all can agree that we need to partner to dig ourselves out of this hole that is the opioid epidemic," he said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.