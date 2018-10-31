America's Thanksgiving Parade route, start time

America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van is one of the many traditions that the people of Detroit hold in their hearts. Children and parents line historic Woodward Avenue on Thanksgiving morning to watch these amazing floats, balloons, local marching bands and much more!

The Parade will be televised live on WDIV-TV-Local 4 or you can stream it online at ClickOnDetroit.com.

It kicks off at the corner of Kirby and Woodward at 8:45 a.m. and will then continue south on Woodward through the TV Zone at Grand River and Woodward for the LIVE broadcast on Local 4 from 10 a.m. to Noon. The Parade will then conclude at Woodward and Congress.

There will also be radio coverage on News/Talk 760 WJR with "A Prelude to The Parade" hosted by Paul W. Smith. The Prelude begins at 6 a.m. and runs until 9:30 a.m. The LIVE play-by-play of the Parade will be on WOMC - 104.3 from 10 a.m. to Noon.

Stay tuned for more updates about the America's Thanksgiving Parade as it approaches!