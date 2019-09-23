DYC, former Detroit Mayor Dennis Archer to be America's Thanksgiving Day Parade grand marshals

DETROIT - The Detroit Youth Choir and former Detroit Mayor Dennis Archer will serve as this year's America's Thanksgiving Day Parade grand marshals.

The choir made it to the final round of "America's Got Talent" this season. Archer served as mayor from 1994 to 2001 and on the Michigan Supreme Court from 1986 to 1990.

The choir is also scheduled to open the 93rd annual parade.

“We are incredibly honored to have the Detroit Youth Choir and their director Anthony White as well as the Honorable Dennis W. Archer as Grand Marshals of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van,” said Tony Michaels, president & CEO of The Parade Company. “They are all shining stars and exceptional leaders in Detroit and we are excited to celebrate their accomplishments on Thanksgiving morning with our city and the millions of people watching the Parade across the country.”

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.