Excitement galore at 'America's Thanksgiving Parade' in Detroit

Recognized as one of the Best Holiday Parades in the USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice travel award contest and one of the best Thanksgiving parades in the country by U.S. News & World Report Travel, WDIV-TV Local 4 is the official television station of “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van.”

The annual live broadcast from Woodward Avenue, hosted by Local 4’s Devin Scillian, Kimberly Gill, Rhonda Walker, Evrod Cassimy and Ben Bailey, begins at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. The national broadcast, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., reaches more than 200 major cities across the country.

“When we talk about bringing you community moments on Local 4, the parade is one that touches everyone’s heart,” said WDIV Vice President and General Manager Marla Drutz. “And if you aren’t able to make it down to Woodward Avenue, we’ll make sure you can watch it on TV and online.”

“Local 4 News Today: Special Thanksgiving Edition” coverage begins at 6 a.m. followed at 8 a.m. with “Parade Preview” coverage live from the parade route. Rhonda Walker, Evrod Cassimy, Brandon Roux, Nick Monacelli and Kim DeGiulio take viewers behind the scenes for an up-close view of all the excitement going on Thanksgiving morning. Plus, the latest weather forecasts for parade day and up-to-the-minute traffic and parking updates so those headed downtown can avoid delays, road closures and construction.

Three-time Emmy Award winner and five-time National Sportscaster of the Year recipient Jim Nantz will be the grand marshal at this year’s parade. Other celebrities appearing in “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van” include baseball Hall of Famer and former Detroit Tiger Jack Morris, star of Disney Channel’s “Andi Mack” Sofia Wylie, Olympic silver-winning snowboarder Kyle Mack, Olympic bronze medal Ice Dancers Maia & Alex Shibutani and local star -- 2018 Boston Marathon winner Desiree Linden from Washington Township. Bay City native Korie Lee Blossey of Disney’s ALADDIN will kick-off the live WDIV broadcast with a special performance, compliments of Broadway in Detroit.

Family members of Aretha Franklin will celebrate her life and ride in her honor on parade morning with the Cass Tech High School Marching Band performing. Also joining this year as a signature piece of the parade is the Yankee Air Museum Rosie the Riveter Tribute Corps including four original riveters - Mary Reid, Ethel Ciczewicz, Flo McCarty and Phyllis Lenhard.

Also appearing are the Mid American All Star Pompon team, Detroit’s favorite sports mascots -- PAWS, Roary and Hooper -- and Santa Claus.

Throughout “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van” broadcast on Local 4 and livestreamed on ClickOnDetroit.com, viewers can win special prizes while watching at home. On ClickOnDetroit they can also vote for their favorite high school bands marching in the parade in the “Battle of the Bands” contest, as well as vote for the “Best Choreography around a Float.”

On Local 4’s Facebook page, viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at the parade, in addition to getting important parade information, and photos from the route. Local 4’s news and parade coverage will be live streamed on ClickOnDetroit.com from 6 a.m. to Noon Thanksgiving day so viewers can watch from wherever they are -- anywhere around the world.

Parade lovers can vote to make “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van” the best parade in the country in the USA Today 10Best contest by clicking this link.

“America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van” is created and produced by The Parade Company and WDIV-Local 4 is the exclusive television broadcast partner.



Thanksgiving Morning Lineup

6 a.m. to 8 a.m. “Local 4 News Today: Special Thanksgiving Edition”

8 a.m. to 9 a.m. “Local 4 News Today: Parade Preview”

9 a.m. to Noon “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van”